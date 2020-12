A Gleason man is in the Weakley County Jail accused of stealing a shotgun.

27-year-old Christopher Tyler Jackson was arrested Friday after Gleason Police found a stolen 12-gauge shotgun in his bedroom closet.

The victim told police that Jackson had been in his house the night before and the following day someone told him that Jackson was trying to sell the gun.

Jackson is charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.