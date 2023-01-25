Gleason Fire Department receives one grant, applies for another

The Gleason Fire Department has been awarded one grant and is applying for another.

Fire Chief Mark Stafford announced at this week’s Gleason City Board meeting that his department has been awarded a $27,080 grant to purchase new turnout gear for firefighters.

The Gleason City Board also discussed applying for a Community Development Block Grant up to $420,000 to purchase a new fire truck.

Chief Stafford told the board how long the process would take.

(AUDIO)

The board voted unanimously to apply for the grant.

The Gleason City Board’s next meeting will be February 20th.