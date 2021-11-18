November 18, 2021
Gleason hires Donny Bunton as City Planner

The City of Gleason has hired Donny Bunton as its City Planner.

Bunton is a Community Planner with Northwest Tennessee Human Resource Agency and Development District.

At this week’s monthly Gleason City Board meeting, Preston Frazier, from the city’s newly-formed Planning Commission, addressed the board on the need for a City Planner.

The Board voted 4-1 to hire Bunton for the position with Keith Radford casting the “no” vote.

Bunton will start his new role with the City of Gleason at the first of the year.

