District play is well underway in high school hoops, and it continues all across the board tonight. One game in particular will find South Fulton travel to Gleason, who is coming off a hard loss to Greenfield Friday.

Bulldogs coach Mike Riggs says the minutes factor hindered Gleason after such a long week.

As for South Fulton, Head Coach Pete Angelos says the Red Devils were winning some games, but injuries have thrown South Fulton back into the loss column including their last game against Mayfield.

On Saturday’s Coaches’ Corner, Coach Riggs gave some insight on his relationship with Coach Angelos.

Coach Angelos went on to tell why this week is huge for South Fulton.

Gleason will play host to South Fulton tonight, with the boys’ game to follow the girls’ game that tips off at 6:00.