A juvenile is facing multiple charges after a shooting Sunday night in Gleason.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon tells Thunderbolt Radio News that around 10:25 Sunday night, his department responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Carlton Terrace.

Chief Eddlemon says shell casings were found, but no bullet holes nor injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a blueish/black Kia Soul-type vehicle leave the scene and a “Be On the Look Out” was issued with McKenzie Police later reporting seeing the vehicle.

As Chief Eddlemon was going to McKenzie, he spotted the vehicle driving back to Gleason, and turned around to begin pursuit.

Eddlemon says the suspect fled and the chase eventually ended after the vehicle ran into a field on Mayberry Road.

Inside the vehicle, Chief Eddlemon found a weapon with ammunition matching the shell casings found at the scene in Gleason.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, and Possession of a Firearm.

A 14-year-old female passenger was not charged and was released to her parents.

Chief Eddlemon says the suspect was in custody at 12:15 Monday morning, less than two hours after the initial call was received.

According to Eddlemon, the juvenile would not say what he was shooting at or why.