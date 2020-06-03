A Gleason man is charged with child abuse after his one-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gleason Assistant Police Chief Brian Legons was made aware of the incident by the Department of Child Services after a test of the child’s hair follicle revealed meth levels of nearly 6,000 milligrams. The cut-off level is 500 milligrams.

At the time of the test, the child was in the custody of the father, 42-year-old Christopher Michael Cozart.

The police report states the mother had left the residence due to alleged domestic abuse.

Cozart is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.