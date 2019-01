A Gleason man is facing forgery and theft charges after allegedly stealing business checks from a Dresden restaurant.

36-year-old Charles William Yaney is accused of forging checks on November 6 and December 17 from a restaurant he was working at in Dresden.

Both checks were in the amount of $300 dollars, made payable to William Yaney, and were passed at the Q-Mart in Dresden.

Yaney is being held in the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear in General Sessions Court Wednesday.