A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General.

Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.

Henson is charged with Shoplifting and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.