A Gleason man is charged with violating the sex offender registry and simple possession of marijuana.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade arrested 62-year-old Roger Dale Morris at a residence on West Union Street in Gleason after it was discovered Morris, a registered sex offender, was living less than 1,000 feet from a day care.

Captain McDade also noticed the odor of marijuana in the house, with Morris admitting that he’d just smoked marijuana and opened a box to reveal a clear bag of a green plant material that field-tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana weighed 3.5-grams.

Morris is charged with Violating the Sex Offender Registry and Simple Possession of Marijuana. He was released from the Weakley County Jail.