Gleason man facing drug charge after dropping meth while talking with officer

A Gleason man is facing a drug charge after dropping a baggie of meth while talking with a police officer in a store.

Fifty-six-year old Walter Allen Grayson was arrested after a baggie of methamphetamine fell on the floor while he was talking with Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith inside Little General.

The weight of the substance was 1.4 grams.

Grayson is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and was released from the Weakley County Jail.