A Gleason man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a stolen handgun.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon and Assistant Chief Brian Legons, along with Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted a probation search at the home of 34-year-old Jeremy Farlow on Parks Road.

During the search, Assistant Chief Legons found a “.38 Special” handgun that came back stolen out of Dresden. Officers also found a .22 rifle that had been painted black inside a bag.

Farlow is a convicted felon and is charged with Theft of Property and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.