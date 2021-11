A Gleason man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 89 between Dresden and Palmersville.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says 21-year-old Trenton Dickens was riding a motorcycle on Highway 89 when it collided with a semi truck driven by 22-year-old David Smith, of Dresden, at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road.

Sergeant Eubanks says the accident is still under investigation with charges pending against Smith.