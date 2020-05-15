Discussion on a new building for the Gleason Police Department will wait another month after Gleason Mayor Diane Poole tabled the item without a vote Thursday night.

Police Chief Paul Eddlemon told the board his department needed its own building to properly conduct business, adding that victims of crimes, such as child abuse and sexual assault, aren’t comfortable talking with officers in the current location inside city hall in the middle of town.

Eddlemon approached the board Thursday night about purchasing the former Co-Op building and three acres of land on Janes Mill Road for $47,000 dollars, which would give the Police Department plenty of room to properly operate and would also be used to give residents shelter during severe weather.

Mayor Poole disagreed with the idea and tabled the discussion until next month when the board would discuss the budget.

Alderman Keith Radford asked Chief Eddlemon the value of the property, which Eddlemon said was around $160,000 dollars, after which, Radford made a motion.

Mayor Poole’s decision to table the discussion was made without a motion, a second, or a vote by the board.

Chief Eddlemon left the board room following Mayor Poole’s decision.

No further discussion or action was taken.