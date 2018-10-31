Two Gleason men are facing assault charges after a dispute over a washer and dryer.

According to an affidavit, the incident began when 55-year-old Donald R. Hugueley and 60-year-old Edward A. Hugueley went to a residence on Jolly Springs Road in Dresden to get a washer and dryer they claimed to be theirs.

After being told to leave, Edward Hugueley allegedly pulled a black BB pistol from behind his back and pointed it at one of the victims, who believed it was a real firearm and hit Edward in the face.

When another victim came outside to help, Edward shot him in the hip with the BB pistol and the four fought in the yard for a brief time before the Hugueleys got in their truck and left.

When they were stopped in Gleason, the loaded BB gun was recovered and both Donald and Edward Hugueley were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass.

Both were released on bond from the Weakley County Jail.

