The Gleason Lady Bulldogs move on to Friday’s semifinals of the TSSAA State Tournament after defeating Clay County 55-39.

Alayna Anderson and Carrington Lifsey each had 16 points for Gleason.

Gleason will play the winner of the McKenzie-North Greene game Friday night at 6:00 following the Dresden and Wayne County semifinal game at 4:30.

Both games on MIX 101.3 beginning at 3:30.