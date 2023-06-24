Gleason native releasing next movie Tuesday

A Gleason native will release his next family film Tuesday.

Fairway Film Alliance President Marty Poole says his newest movie, “RADAR: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog,” will be available on digital and on-demand beginning Tuesday, June 27.

The movie stars former Superman actor Dean Cain.

Poole has released other family-friendly films the past few years, including “Bernie the Dolphin” and “Bernie the Dolphin 2.”

Poole will talk about his latest project on Tuesday’s “Good Times in the Morning’ show on WCMT at 8:20.