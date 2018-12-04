A Gleason native and UT Martin graduate wrote and produced a family film opening in limited release Friday.

Marty Poole, the son of Gleason mayor, Diane Poole, has been a writer and producer for years in Los Angeles, and has found success with his newest project, “Bernie the Dolphin.”

Poole, who’s currently on location in Florida filming the sequel tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the idea for the movie.

“Bernie the Dolphin” doesn’t release until Friday, but the movie studio has already asked Poole for a sequel, which is currently in production.

The movie stars two young actors, Lola Sultan and Logan Allen, as well as Patrick Muldoon from “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place,” and Kevin Sorbo, known for his signature series, “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.”

Poole invites all of his friends and family from his hometown and families from all over the Ken-Tenn area to a special screening of “Bernie the Dolphin” this Friday night at Cine in Martin.

The family movie will also be available on-demand starting Friday from your local cable provider.

