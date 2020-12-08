Five City of Gleason officials were sworn into office Monday during a special-called meeting of the Gleason City Board.

New Mayor Charles Anderson, along with Vice Mayor and Alderman Danny Browning, and Aldermen Wade Cook, Tommy Hodges, and Keith Radford were sworn in by City Judge Tommy Moore at the Gleason Community Center.

Mayor Anderson told Thunderbolt Radio News his goals for the City of Gleason.

Mayor Anderson also announced that he would be donating his salary to a Gleason community food voucher program.

During the brief meeting, the Board passed the first reading of an ordinance to move the Board meetings from the second Thursday at 7:00 to the third Monday at 7:00.

Mayor Anderson says a special-called meeting will be held January 7th to pass the second reading of the ordinance.