While other recently elected officials have already been sworn into office, newly-elected Gleason officials will have to wait a few more weeks.

Gleason mayor-elect Charles Anderson, along with new aldermen Danny Browning, Tommy Hodges, Wade Cook, and Keith Radford will be sworn in on Monday, December 7th at 12:30 at Gleason City Hall.

The first meeting of the new mayor and board will be Thursday, December 10th.