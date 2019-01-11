The Gleason Police Department is getting a new records management system.

The new system, approved Thursday night by the Gleason City Board, will put the department’s records on a database, which can be upgraded easily from the city court records system with no cost to the city.

It was the first city board meeting for new Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon, who spoke with Thunderbolt Radio News about why he wanted to serve the city as its Chief of Police.

Chief Eddlemon also introduced Officer Jacob Howington as the Gleason Police Department’s newest officer.

Howington is a certified officer with four years of experience.