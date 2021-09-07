Gleason School garners generous community support

(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Individuals, churches, national corporations, and local businesses have recently helped ensure Gleason School students have resources for current and future needs.

Carrying on a long tradition, Katana Hawks and Shaila Stewart donated copies of the Constitution of the United States to the 8th graders for use in their social studies classrooms.

Tina Bennett, manager at Gleason Little General and Phillip Emery of the parent Cox Oil Company presented Principal Lee Lawrence with a $500 check for academic programs.

TVA Gleason and Tumbling Creek Baptist Church surprised teachers and staff members with supplies while Sandhill Baptist Church members and their youth group have helped stock newly installed school supply walls. The school now has four locations where students can take supplies and/or hygiene products as needed.

“These items are free for all who need them,” noted Lawrence. “The only rule is ‘take only what you need.’”

Lawrence points out that the school plans to fill the supply walls with a variety of products in the future. Anyone interested in helping financially or with product donations can check with the school.

“We are grateful for every backpack, pencil and penny that our community gives us,” said Lawrence about the outpouring of generosity since school has opened. “We know that Gleason depends on us providing a key component of what makes a community viable. And, in turn, we recognize that we could not provide the quality of education we do without the town’s support.”