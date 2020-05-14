Gleason School will be honoring graduating seniors Saturday morning with a parade on what would’ve been the senior’s graduation day.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says seniors are encouraged to either drive themselves along the parade route or ride along with a parent or guardian.

Miss Campbell says social distancing is being enforced so no two seniors may ride together.

Line-up begins Saturday morning at 9:30 at Gleason School and if it rains the parade will be moved to May 23rd.

The parade route will be West Main Street to Mills Street; Mills Street to West Union Street; North Cedar to Snider Park; Snider Park to West Orchard Street; West Orchard Street to Janes Mill Road; Janes Mill Road to North Street; North Street to Midland Street; Midland Street to Orchard Street; Orchard Street to Phelps Street; Phelps Street to East Union Street; East Union Street to North Cedar Street; North Cedar Street to South Cedar Street; South Cedar Street to College Street.