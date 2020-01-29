The Gleason Bulldogs battled the Bradford Red Devils on the hardwood Tuesday night, with both schools coming away with a win.

In the opener, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Bradford 56-42. After the game, Gleason head coach Sean Stephenson told Thunderbolt Radio that his team was able to survive Bradford’s late push.

In the nightcap, the Bulldogs fell to the Red Devils 70-54. Gleason boys’ coach Mike Riggs said little mistakes added up in the loss.

District play continues in high school hoops Friday, as Bradford will host South Fulton, and Gleason hosts Greenfield. The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets can be heard on Mix 101.3 beginning at 5:40 Friday night.