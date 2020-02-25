A Gleason woman is accused of using her friend’s bank card to pay for her internet services since last August.

According to the arrest affidavit, 31-year-old Felicia Nicole Nicholas, also known as Felicia Jackson, of Gleason, is accused of drawing $574 dollars over the past seven months from the victim’s account without permission to pay her internet bill.

Nicholas is charged with Theft under $1,000 Dollars and Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card.

She was released from the Weakley County Jail.