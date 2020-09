A Gleason woman is set to appear in court Wednesday on a meth charge.

Forty-nine-year-old Toni Washam was stopped on College Street in Gleason for a busted tail light.

Gleason Police Patrolman Joseph Bates with the assistance of a K9 from the Dresden Police Department found a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth which weighed almost 2.5 grams.

Washam is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Meth and Light Law Violation and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.