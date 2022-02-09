Gleason Woman Involved in Graves County Crash

One person received minor injuries in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Graves County.

Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were dispatched to KY-131, just south of the McCracken County line.

Reports said 29 year old Amber Reed, of Gleason, was traveling northbound, with 44 year old Echo Miller, of Symsonia, traveling south.

Investigations showed the two vehicles met on a hill and side swiped each other.

Ms. Reed told officers she was distracted, and was looking at her GPS when the collision occurred.

Reports said Ms. Reed and her five year old passenger were not injured, while Miller was transported to a Paducah hospital with minor injuries.