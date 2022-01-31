Global tensions push oil prices higher, and pump prices follow

For the fourth consecutive week the Tennessee gas price average has increased.

Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen six cents, on average to $3.10 which is 11 cents more expensive than a month ago and 87 cents more than a year ago.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.91.

Lake County’s average gas price is $2.94, followed by Dyer County at $2.96, Obion County at $2.99, Weakley County at $3.00, and Carroll and Gibson Counties at $3.01.

AAA Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani says tensions along the Ukrainian border have helped push crude oil prices higher almost daily, and that if oil prices continue to climb toward $90 a barrel, pump prices will likely follow suit.