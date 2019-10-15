Officials with Global Track Manufacturing USA, Inc. announced Tuesday that the company has established a production facility in Milan, creating 250 jobs at the new plant in Gibson County.

The company has located its manufacturing operations in the former Tower Automotive plant in Milan.

Global Track manufactures rubber tracks and undercarriage for industrial and agricultural equipment.

The company currently operates a manufacturing facility in China.

The Milan facility will be Global Track’s second plant, and the company anticipates production will begin there in the summer of 2020.

(photo: Global Track on Twitter)