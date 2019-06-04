A recent state championship, by a Fulton County track athlete, completed the trifecta for a local family.

Pilots sophomore Corey Smith Jr. took home a Class-A state championship in the triple jump last week, adding to gold medals claimed by his father, Corey Sr. and sister, Sharika.

Corey Smith Sr. won his gold medal with a state record in the long jump in 1990, while Sharika Smith won 14 state championships, and holds state records in the 200-meter run and triple jump.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, the younger of the Smith family talked about his final jump that gave him the title.

Corey Smith Sr., who serves as a coach on the Pilots track team, said he was proud of his son’s state title.

Smith also talked about the accomplishments of the family in winning state championships in Kentucky.