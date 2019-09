A battle of two (3-1) teams will take place tonight, when Union City travels to Gibson County.

The Golden Tornadoes are coming off of a 56-6 Homecoming win over Booker T. Washington, while the Pioneers defeated Sheffield 44-0.

Coach Darren Bowling had strong praise for the Gibson County defense, which has held three teams scoreless this season.

Kickoff for the Union City at Gibson County game will be at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.