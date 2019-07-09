The Union City Golden Tornadoes are back on the football field in preparation for the upcoming season.

Coach Darren Bowling’s team posted a (7-6) record last year, ending with a 35-0 loss to Trenton Peabody in the Class-2A State Quarterfinals.

While on the practice field Monday, following the mandatory “dead period”, coach Bowling spoke with Thunderbolt News.

Coach Bowling said this was an exciting time of the season, with every practice centered on the opening game kickoff.

Union City will begin their season on the road on August 23rd, when they take on the Lake County Falcons.