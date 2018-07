The Union City High School band camp is underway on the school campus.

Second year band director Jason Dean is instructing a large group of returning members, along with a talented group of incoming freshmen.

During a break in practice on Thursday, Dean spoke about this years camp.

Dean said band members will be working on a different type of field show for this season.

The Golden Tornadoes Band will again make several appearances during the year, at home and in competition on the road.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...