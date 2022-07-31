Good Time Singers Return

The Good Time Singers are returning to their roots by hosting the Good Ole Gospel Singing next Friday at 7 at the First Baptist church in Dresden. Because of covid, the Good Time Singers were unable to host the gospel program.

Marshal Anderson, Ricky Finney, Tommy Moore and Robert Nanney have been singing together since they were in school together.

Judge Moore said the group has kept the friendly “gospel tunes” in their repertoire along with some classics. The Good Time Singers have sung in numerous churches and for dozens of funerals and benefits.

Rev. Wayne Perkins and Judge Moore will emcee the event that will also feature Matthew Holt, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band and award winning recording artist Joan Gregory who are among those who will also perform. The event is free and will be held at the First Baptist Church in Dresden.