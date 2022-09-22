Goodbye Summer, It’s the First Day of Fall

Today is the first day of Fall.

The Fall season will officially begin tonight at 8:04, when the Sun crosses the Equator.

This is referred to as Fall Equinox, with the Earth’s tilt moving away from the maximum lean toward the Sun.

On this day of Fall Equinox, the amount of daylight and darkness will be the same.

But, the beginning of Fall means darkness will begin to exceed daylight, as days will become shorter.

The Fall season will remain in place until December 21st, when the first day of Winter arrives.