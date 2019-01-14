Employee assistance at the Union Hall for Goodyear’s United Steelworkers Local 878 in Union City has come to an end.

Local Union President Ricky Waggoner told Thunderbolt News the doors closed for services on January 1st.

Following the closure of the Union City tire plant on September 11th of 2011, Waggoner said the Union Hall became the site of many services for those who were affected by the shutdown.

Despite the beginning of the year closing, Waggoner said the Union City location was able to stay open for assistance longer than any other site in the nation.

Waggoner said the building is owned by the Steelworkers Union, and will continue to be the site of nine yearly meetings of the Steel Workers Active Retirees.