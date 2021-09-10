Gov. Lee appoints Blake Neill 25th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed A. Blake Neill to serve as 25th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge to fill the Honorable Joe H. Walker III’s vacancy, effective immediately.

The 25th Judicial District covers Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties.

“Blake will bring extensive experience to this role, and I’m confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity,” said Gov. Lee. “I am proud to announce his appointment and appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Neill was formerly a partner at Matthews, Rhea and Neill. A graduate of Union University, Samford University Divinity School, and University of Memphis School of Law, Neill resides in Somerville with his wife and family.

Outside of the courtroom, Neill is an elder at Christ Presbyterian Church of Somerville.