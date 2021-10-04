Gov. Lee calls special session for the Tennessee General Assembly on historic Ford investment

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is calling for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on October 18 for a special session to address funding, buildout, and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

“Our partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will transform West Tennessee, and it’s important we ensure this project has the structure, funding, and accountability needed to be successful,” said Gov. Lee. “I am calling a special session to secure a lasting impact for Tennesseans, and I thank the legislature for their partnership in an efficient, productive assembly.”

During the special session, lawmakers will address funding to support and benefit the Memphis Regional Megasite, including site development, education, and workforce preparation.