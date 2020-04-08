A program offered by the Small Business Association is helping Tennessee small business owners keep employees on the payroll.

During his media briefing Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee talked about the $350 million dollar forgivable loan program.

During yesterday’s briefing in Nashville, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord talked about the federal government’s CARES Act and the provisions for Tennessee unemployment.

Last week, there were 2,300 new unemployment claims filed in Northwest Tennessee.