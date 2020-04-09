With schools having been closed since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school systems have been busy keeping students fed and parents have been busy trying to keep their students learning from home.

During yesterday’s media briefing in Nashville, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee talked about the challenges faced by educators, students, and parents.

Appearing with the Governor yesterday, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn applauded those working in the school systems to tackle those challenges.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says PBS programming began this week, specially developed with the Tennessee Department of Education, and that there is a section of educational suggestions available on the school system’s website at weakleyschools.com.