On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 62 establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems.

“Tennessee’s lakes and rivers are a critical feature of our state’s economy and natural beauty,” said Gov. Lee. “This Commission will help us protect and preserve native fish species, aquatic life, commercial and recreational fishing, and other water activities from the increasing threat of Asian carp to key ecosystems in our state.”

The members of the Commission will include representatives from the following agencies and departments:

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission

Department of Economic and Community Development

Department of Tourist Development

Department of Environment and Conservation

Tennessee Valley Authority

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

One appointee each from the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives

The Commission will provide interim reports in October and this winter, in addition to annual reports moving forward, regarding its findings and work.