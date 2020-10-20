Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing counties the option to require masks or face coverings in public is being extended through the end of the year.

The order was scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

Governor Lee told Thunderbolt Radio News this morning…

Lee also addressed Tennessee coronavirus numbers.

Meanwhile, the state’s six larger metro counties with locally governed health departments already had authority to implement their own COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

Governor Lee has resisted calls to implement a statewide mask mandate.