Governor Bill Lee says the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the Tennessee state Capitol and put in the state museum.

Governor Lee announced his position on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a news conference yesterday.

The state Capitol Commission meets Thursday to take the first of two votes required to remove it.

The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.

In 2017, the Capitol Commission voted against moving it to the state museum.