Gov. Lee surveys tornado damage at Reelfoot Lake

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee departed TEMA headquarters just around 1pm Saturday to visit and survey storm damage in West Tennessee.

Press departed on a second helicopter. On the flight, uprooted trees, damaged homes, debris were visible when flying over Dickson County.

The governor’s first stop was in Tiptonville at around 2:55 pm where he was joined by state Rep. Rusty Grills. The governor then headed to tour damage on the ground.

Gov. Bill Lee drove to Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonvillle, where state Sens. John Stevens and Ed Jackson joined him to survey damage.

“This is heartbreaking,” Lee said while talking to local first responders.

The resort was torn up, multiple mattresses wrapped around trees, and multiple vehicles thrown on their side. Multiple officials were going through debris.

Rep. Rusty Grills said a family survived the storm at the resort by huddling in a bathroom, wrapping among themselves around the toilet as the roof and surrounding walls were ripped off. The family survived.

However, a father and 12-year-old son were found dead at the resort. Officials said they were sucked into the storm.

(Kim Kruesi, AP)