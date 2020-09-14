Governor Bill Lee will be among the guests attending Friday’s groundbreaking of the Latimer Engineering and Science Building at UT Martin.

The 120,000-square-foot, three-story Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated in honor of the Latimer family, specifically Bill Latimer, who donated the $6.5 million needed to receive state funding for the $65 million project in 2016.

Governor Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, UT President Randy Boyd, and UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will attend the groundbreaking ceremony recognizing the Latimer gift and the effect it will have on STEM education at UT Martin.

Latimer currently serves UT Martin and the UT System as a member of the UT President’s Council and is a former president of the UT Martin Development Committee. He is also a 1996 graduate of UT Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program.

The dedication ceremony will be livestreamed Friday morning at 10:00 on the UT Martin Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Construction for the Latimer Engineering and Science Building began in June 2019 with the demolition of the Communications Building, which stood where the Latimer Building is being constructed.

The building is scheduled to open in fall 2022.