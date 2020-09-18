Governor Bill Lee is in Weakley County today to attend this morning’s groundbreaking of the Latimer Engineering and Science Building at UT Martin.

The 120,000-square-foot building will be dedicated in honor of the Latimer family, specifically Bill Latimer, who donated the $6.5 million dollars needed to receive state funding for the $65 million dollar project in 2016.

Governor Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, and UT President Randy Boyd will attend the groundbreaking ceremony recognizing the Latimer gift and the effect it will have on STEM education at UT Martin.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will not be attending as he is currently in quarantine after being in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

This morning’s dedication ceremony will be livestreamed at 10:00 on the UT Martin Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The building is scheduled to open in fall 2022.