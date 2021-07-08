Gov. Lee to visit TN troops on southern border

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is traveling to the southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.

There are currently 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to Customs and Border Protection.

These personnel are members of three units: the 269th Military Police Company; 913th Engineer Company; and the 2-151 Aviation Battalion.

Governor Lee will be accompanied by Major General Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard.