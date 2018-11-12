Sunday was Veterans Day, but federal, state, and local government offices will be observing the holiday today.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are still open today, however bond markets will be closed.

Veterans Day is also a bank holiday, so local banks will be closed, and since it is a federal holiday, post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery today.

Local county courthouses and city halls will also be closed today, and tonight’s Martin City Board and Sharon City Board meetings have been moved to tomorrow night.

