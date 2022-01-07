Governor Beshear Announces Financial Aid for Tornado Victims

Around $200 million dollars in aid is now available for Western Kentucky communities effected by the December 10th tornadoes.

During this weeks State of the Commonwealth address by Governor Andy Beshear, plans call for $150 million dollars for community reconstruction and $50 million dollars for school recovery.

Following the address, Speaker of the House David Osborne said talks are already underway with the Governor about the funds.

Senate President Robert Stivers said the goal is to use the funding very wisely.

Lawmakers are expected to hear a better idea on spending plans, when Beshear delivers his budget address next week.