Governor Bill Lee Announces 140 New Jobs for Lake County

A major industrial announcement was made Tuesday morning in Lake County.

Governor Bill Lee, and Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe were in Tiptonville, to announce that Sinova Global would establish a plant in the industrial park near Cates Landing.

The Canadian based company will produce silicon metal, used to manufacture solar cells, silicon anode batteries, semiconductors and aluminum.

To manufacture their product, plans call for Sinova Global to use a high purity quartz from a deposit they own in British Columbia.

The project is a $150 million dollar investment, which will create 140 new jobs.

