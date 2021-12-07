December 7, 2021
Governor Bill Lee Announces 140 New Jobs for Lake County

(l-r) Stephen Surles Jr. from TVA, Jayson Tymko, CEO of Sinoma Global, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Governor Bill Lee during the industrial announcement for the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Governor Bill Lee announces that Canadian based Sinova Global will locate a manufacturing facility in Lake County…(photo: Charles Choate – 1-4.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

A major industrial announcement was made Tuesday morning in Lake County.

Governor Bill Lee, and Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe were in Tiptonville, to announce that Sinova Global would establish a plant in the industrial park near Cates Landing.

The Canadian based company will produce silicon metal, used to manufacture solar cells, silicon anode batteries, semiconductors and aluminum.

To manufacture their product, plans call for Sinova Global to use a high purity quartz from a deposit they own in British Columbia.

The project is a $150 million dollar investment, which will create 140 new jobs.

Charles Choate

