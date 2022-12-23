Governor Bill Lee Announces Executive Clemency on Thursday

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals on Wednesday.

After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, Governor Lee said he decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency.

Governor Lee said each individual case was unique and warranted consideration.

Separately, the Governor also granted expedited parole eligibility to 30 individuals, following the Tennessee General Assembly’s recent action to amend the state law about drug-free school zone offenses.

Governor Lee made the decision to grant parole eligibility to certain low-level drug offenders, who merit consideration for an expedited review of their sentence.

The executive clemency decisions were made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole.